O.G.G. Talk: Gems From Roxanne, Martin, Snoop, 50 Cent, Cam’Ron & More

50 remembers when Suge stopped scaring people, Cam speaks on the time Laurence Fishburne ran up on Dipset in an airport for calling him ‘Larry.’

'Get Rich or Die Tryin' Press Conference with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Terrence Howard, Jim Sheridan and Joy Bryant

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

Plenty of laughs and lessons from the originators in this list of random viral wisdom.

The Premium Pete Show got the legendary Roxanne Shante to hear more about her new film and latest moves.

Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg dropped gems in the newest episode of GGN On Westfest TV.

DeRay Davis and Corey Holcomb on Jerry Springer in the 90’s is enough to motivate you through even the lowest lows of your grind this week.

O.G.G.’s Dallas Penn and Ouigi Theodore talks the Brooklyn 90’s on the newest episode of this hilarious and thought-provoking podcast.

Photos