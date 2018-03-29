XXXTentacion Punches A Woman In Newly-Surfaced Video

XXXTentacion Punches A Woman In Newly-Surfaced Video

A video showing XXXTentacion punching a woman has popped up on the Internet.

We would like to begin by making clear that there is a trigger warning for specific content discussed in this article. Those who have been affected by domestic abuse or violence may wish to stop reading here.

Almost instantly after being cleared of his house arrest, a new video has broken out which appears to show XXXTentacion sucker-punching a woman in the face. The clip is short, showing X dancing in the background while a woman lays down before he punches her from out of nowhere. While it is incredibly difficult to watch and it is unknown when the video was recorded, the leak of this footage could be terrible news for the Florida rapper.

