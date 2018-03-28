Music
Home > Music

Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’

Have you feel pressured to change your look for your man?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

There’s been a lot of talk lately–mostly from men–about how Black women need to make their appearance match their partner’s desires. And Steve Harvey made sure he brought up this topic on the May 17 episode of his show.

The talk show host asked his guests–Tamar Braxton, Keri Hilson and Kimberly Caldwell–if they’ve ever “changed for a man.” Braxton unabashedly answered, “definitely.”

“I believe in being attractive for your mate … I used to have all blonde wigs; I have 150,000 of them at my house since I shaved my hair off. They’re all on sale, by the way. Vince likes blonde hair, light-faired women. . . . For me, I just think that’s a responsibility that women have, to stay current for your man.”

(Meanwhile, when was Vince EVER trying to keep it current for Tamar? But I digress)

As we know, Tamar recently shaved off her hair, which sparked a debate from her fans, but it’s clear that she isn’t paying anyone any mind.

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” the singer wrote last week.

Girl go on and be free and happy!

BEAUTIES: Do you feel pressured to change your look for your man?

RELATED NEWS:

Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar And Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos