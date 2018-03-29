So Beautiful
WHO WORE IT BEST: Was Adrienne Bailon Or Beyoncé More Spot On In This Top? [POLL]

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 56 mins ago
Beyoncé was spotted with Blue Ivy doing some weekend shopping at Target. She wore a $410.00 Self-Portrait asymmetric satin polka dot top.

Beyoncé & Blue shopping at Target today. 🎯

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She was also spotted in the same top at Big Sean‘s 30th Birthday with Jay-Z.

Big Sean's 30th birthday party in LA.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She wasn’t the only one who is feeling this frill top.

live from the mercer 🎶 @mercerhotelnyc

A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) on

Adrienne Bailon wore it first at the Mercer Hotel in NYC and posted a photo to the gram.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 2, 2018

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

She also wore it to a Sirus XM event and paired the top with white pumps.

We have to know: who styled this look best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

Photos