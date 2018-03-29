WHO WORE IT BEST: Was Adrienne Bailon Or Beyoncé More Spot On In This Top? [POLL]

0 reads Leave a comment
Beyoncé was spotted with Blue Ivy doing some weekend shopping at Target. She wore a $410.00 Self-Portrait asymmetric satin polka dot top.
She was also spotted in the same top at Big Sean‘s 30th Birthday with Jay-Z.
She wasn’t the only one who is feeling this frill top.
Adrienne Bailon wore it first at the Mercer Hotel in NYC and posted a photo to the gram.
She also wore it to a Sirus XM event and paired the top with white pumps.
We have to know: who styled this look best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!
