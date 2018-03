Why Black Tony’s Booty Hurts [EXCLUSIVE]

Bad things just keep happening to Black Tony. He didn’t make it to work and told Headkrack he was smoking and after had the munchies. So him and some friends went to Taco Bell, but then his stomach started to hurt after he ate it.

He used the bathroom and grabbed some wipes and that’s when it hit him. Someone had sprayed the wipes with pepper spray. Black Tony screamed and he mentioned his butt felt like it was on fire. He tried to put ice cubes down his pants, but it didn’t work. Headkrack laughed at Black Tony so he called him ugly and hung up.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

