Rock-T Inspires Daughter With Words On How To Be Legendary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rock-T Inspires Daughter With Words On How To Be Legendary

Posted 56 mins ago
What’s better than being great? Rock-T’s daughter is a basketball player and always talks about being great, but he had something else to say about that. He mentioned to her she should want to be legendary.

Great athletes aren’t satisfied until they win championships, break records and become legends. They don’t take breaks and are always working on their game. She practices and works hard. Let this message inspire you today!

Photos