Rock-T Inspires Daughter With Words On How To Be Legendary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What’s better than being great? Rock-T’s daughter is a basketball player and always talks about being great, but he had something else to say about that. He mentioned to her she should want to be legendary.

Follow @TheRSMS

Great athletes aren’t satisfied until they win championships, break records and become legends. They don’t take breaks and are always working on their game. She practices and works hard. Let this message inspire you today!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Rock-T Has Beef With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rock-T Breaks Down Who’s Going & Who’s Staying With The Cleveland Cavaliers [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: