Why The Game Just Called Out Tekashi 69 [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 56 mins ago
There is always some beef brewing in the hip-hop community. The Game recently called out Tekashi 69 because he claims he is not only a gang member, but thinks he’s the king of NYC. He posted a photo of him with a woman and also mentioned he was wearing Carlton Bank’s clothes and looked like a single mom.

The Game also spoke about his vacation picture where he looked like a princess that was advertising for flat tummy tea. A special will be running on BBC 3 as they interview a woman who was allegedly apart of R. Kelly’s sex house. She will be speaking about how she was trained to perform things he liked and more.

