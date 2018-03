Rich Gang (Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan) split up in 2014 as RHQ wanted to focus on his solo career. Gucci Mane took to twitter to send an offer for $1 Million Dollars and an opportunity to reunite the long-standing beef between the two. Check out the tweet below.

Young Thug did respond via Twitter turning the offer down.

