Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save It From Gettin Chopped!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
It doesn’t get much weirder then this!

Florida Woman Marries 100-Year-Old Tree To Save It From Being Chopped Down: “If They Cut Down This Tree, I’m Going To Be A Widow” – blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In an effort to save a 100-year-old tree, a Florida woman has asked for its branch in marriage. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to The Miami Herald, the tree became part of a neighborhood controversy after Fort Myers city staff discussed chopping it down last year, despite its history in the Snell Family Park. However, after months of planning, the city agreed to a $13,000 spending budget to chop the tree, which in turn, sparked widespread backlash among those fond of the giant ficus. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In fact, one woman took matters into her own hands, using tips from women who’ve been protesting deforestation in Mexico. Over the weekend, Karen Cooper jumped the broom with the tree in an attempt to save it from being cut down. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a waterfront ceremony that took place on Saturday, Cooper and a slew of other women who were dressed in white vowed to honor and protect the tree. The wedding was filled with the works, including flowers, a tree-decorated wedding cake, and a canine ring-bearer, as it was staged just three days before Tuesday’s meeting about the tree’s fate. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since then though, a spokesperson for the city, revealed that it is moving forward to save the beloved tree. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Everyday city employees care for the trees and plants that give our city a sense of community and shared history,” the spokesperson said. However, the tree’s fate is not completely secure just yet, Cooper says. Tuesday will be the determining factor, and if the Beautification Board does not agree to save the tree, the city’s councilman vowed to bring the issue to City Council. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "If they cut down this tree, I'm going to be a widow," Cooper said.

