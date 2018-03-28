Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices Of Ketchup???

No thanks. . .I’ll pass! Wait til you see the pictures. It looks like fruit roll up!
Via Mirror:
Tomato ketchup just got the make-over no one asked for.
American company Bo’s Fine Foods has created a solid version of the perennially popular condiment which comes in individual packets.
Perfect for carrying around with you, in case of a soggy burger emergency.
There’s more good news.
While the slices may look a little odd, they come with the bonus of being all-natural and preservative free.
So how did it come to exist?
Bo’s Fine Foods co-founder Emily stumbled across the idea while working with one of her restaurateur father’s recipes for barbecue sauce.
Read more plus see pictures [HERE].
Catch Ro inside the Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!