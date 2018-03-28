Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices Of Ketchup???

Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices Of Ketchup???

No thanks. . .I’ll pass! Wait til you see the pictures. It looks like fruit roll up!

Via Mirror:

Tomato ketchup just got the make-over no one asked for.

American company Bo’s Fine Foods has created a solid version of the perennially popular condiment which comes in individual packets.

Perfect for carrying around with you, in case of a soggy burger emergency.

There’s more good news.

While the slices may look a little odd, they come with the bonus of being all-natural and preservative free.

So how did it come to exist?

Bo’s Fine Foods co-founder Emily stumbled across the idea while working with one of her restaurateur father’s recipes for barbecue sauce.

Read more plus see pictures [HERE].

Catch Ro inside the Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

 

 

