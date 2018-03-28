9 O'Clock News
Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci Coupled Up In ATL [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci were crowned king and queen at ATL’s InstaGala.

🌹❤️ #theinstagala #PromKing&queen

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

YOUNG FLY SHIT ps had to post the whole Drip💧

A post shared by I_AM_LUCCI (@yfnlucci) on

 

The cute couple posed for prom pictures and walked away with the crowns. “Y’all know Ion play fair,” wrote Reginae in an Instagram post displaying her long black gown.

HER SMILE #PRICELESS

A post shared by I_AM_LUCCI (@yfnlucci) on

I wonder what Lil Wayne thinks of his daughter dating a rapper…

Photos