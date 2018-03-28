Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci Coupled Up In ATL [PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci were crowned king and queen at ATL’s InstaGala.
The cute couple posed for prom pictures and walked away with the crowns. “Y’all know Ion play fair,” wrote Reginae in an Instagram post displaying her long black gown.
I wonder what Lil Wayne thinks of his daughter dating a rapper…
