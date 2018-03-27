Music
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
The Beyhive is on a manhunt and anyone can get it. If you haven’t been keeping up with Tiffany Haddish’s first encounter with with Beyonce, the comedienne revealed an unnamed actress allegedly bit the queen Bey’s cheek.

The bey hive went on attack and began smoking out popular actresses like Sanaa Lathan, who then took to Twitter to deny her involvement in the crazy viral story.

Chrissy Teigen apparently knows…

And had to confirm with John that it wasn’t her…

Tiffany told GQ, “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?,’” Haddish explained. “And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyoncé?’” Haddish then offered her security services to Beyonce, saying “I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party,” Haddish said she told Beyoncé. “I just want to let you know that.”

Bey responded, “‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,’” Haddish recalled.

Oh.

Well #BlackTwitter had much to say about the incident

Celebs also chimned in…

And brands too…

TMZ is on the case an recently reported that close friends to Haddish, confirm that Haddish told them Sanaa Lathan was the culprit.

Did Sanaa Lathan go OJ and tell on herself?

Photos