Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As Live’

Tamar and Towanda Braxton do backup for Toni again.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Toni Braxton has dropped the first visual from her new album Sex & Cigarettes.

The diva is busting some of her best moves in the video for Long As I Live.

No one does heartbreak quite like Toni. While most of us would be laid out on the couch, Toni is dancing in the rain and flipping her hair.

Toni’s giving us touches of You’re Making Me High in the Mike Ho-directed video. And she’s bringing her sisters Tamar and Towanda Braxton along just to let you know that she rolls with a set of baddies at all times.

Toni might be feeling bad now, but this video gives us the impression that she’ll bounce back from her hurt in no time. And she’ll do it with a bit of swag she may have borrowed from Birdman.

