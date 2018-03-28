So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?

Written By: Hello Beautiful

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams may have taken a little break for health purposes; however, she’s back and serving some serious style.

Wendy

A post shared by Merrell Hollis (@merrellhollis) on

Wearing a white suit with red trim and embellishments around the front pocket, she paired the look with $250.00 Gucci thigh high stockings (purchase them here). She paired the socks with$1,150 Gucci studded leather platform pumps in black and white. Williams was styled by Memsor.

Her makeup was done by Merrell Hollis and her straight blonde hair is by Robyn Michele.

#WendyWilliams slays in new photos! 🙌🔥🔥

A post shared by The_CommentSection NG ( TCS ) (@the_commentsection) on

I love this entire look when she is sitting down. However, I don’t like the look when she is standing up. The length of the pants against the t-strap is throwing me off.

It’s great to see Williams feeling better! Beauties, we must know: is her comeback look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

How Gucci Failed Miserably In Their Attempt At White Allyship

Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And We’re Thankful

Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi

Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

10 photos Launch gallery

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Continue reading Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Gucci switched it up for their Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign. Rather than having uber detailed photos (typically shot by Glen Luchford), the fashion house had surrealist digital paintings created to advertise their latest collection. The collection is titled "Utopian Fantasy," and references some of your favorite fairy tale figures, decked out in no other than Gucci. We love the inclusiveness of the ad, featuring men and women of various races. However, we're loving the photos of the Black women, rocking their natural hair. Step into the world of this over the top splendor and click through our gallery to see all the #GucciHallucinations. Which image is your favorite?

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos