The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Love is in the air, especially between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. Their show premiered on VH1 and fans are loving it. Iman wrote her a letter of love and we got to see how they work together to not only have careers, but raise their daughter.

The team spoke about how Teyana and him have amazing sex as well. Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci are officially together. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he is an older man so he isn’t sure how Lil Wayne feels about it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Marriage Strong Enough To Survive Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Twerks In The Kitchen To Her Man’s Sexy Song [VIDEO]

RELATED: First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Reality Show Is Freakin’ Adorable [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments

Continue reading Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments

Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos