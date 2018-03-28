How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]

Love is in the air, especially between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. Their show premiered on VH1 and fans are loving it. Iman wrote her a letter of love and we got to see how they work together to not only have careers, but raise their daughter.
The team spoke about how Teyana and him have amazing sex as well. Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci are officially together. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he is an older man so he isn’t sure how Lil Wayne feels about it.
