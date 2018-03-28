The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Tamar Braxton Dropping Hints About Her Talk Show? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Tamar Braxton has been making headlines a lot lately. Her and Vincent Herbert are working on their marriage, she recently cut all her hair off and is in an argument with her family. Braxton is allegedly putting little hints out about her new talk show as well.

Offset and Cardi B continue to deny he fathered another baby. They even argued about it on Twitter with the a mother of the child, Celina Powell. The team wants them to come into the show for Paternity Test Tuesday.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

Photos