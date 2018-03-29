Why Donald Glover Is No Longer Involved In The “Deadpool” Animated Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There is so much going on in hip-hop news. The Weeknd recently made an announcement about Marvel making a Starboy comic book after him. It will be released on June 13th and fans are excited about it.

Donald Glover was supposed to work on the “Deadpool” animated series for FX, but that’s no longer happening. They mentioned that it was too many creative differences going on. Meek Mill is getting support from the governor of Philadelphia and he wants to lend a hand to repair the criminal justice system.

