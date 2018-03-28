The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

LeToya Luckett Explains Why Your Significant Other Can’t Steal Your Mad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Have you ever been mad at your partner, but then they get mad at you for being mad? LeToya Luckett explained that she hates that and it’s like they stole your mad. Now you can’t use it at the time so you have to hold on to it and if you don’t use it until the next day that’s a roll over mad.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that the mad should be used at that time and then you should get over it. Luckett said that when you use your mad then some men call it nagging or annoying. Sometimes you have to be the big person, but then sometimes you are mad about what they did.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Da Brat, LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt & Demetria McKinney To Star In “Set It Off” Stage Play [VIDEO]

RELATED: Woman Nails Line From “Set It Off” Without Even Saying A Word! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: “Set It Off” The Live Stage Play Is Coming To A City Near You

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos