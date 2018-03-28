Paternity Results: Man Sleeps With Shift Manager From Golden Corral

A shift manager at Golden Corral falls in love with her co-worker. He mentioned that he wasn’t attracted to her at first, but knew she could help him out with his schedule. They had sex for a long time and she ended up losing her job for giving her family free food. He said she’s full of drama and she began getting really emotional on the phone. She said she gave her all to him and is broken hearted.
The mother of the child mentioned that she never cheated and it’s his baby. She needs help with child support, but he said his hours got cut short. Listen to find out if he’s the father.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Paternity Results: Woman Might Be Pregnant By Her Younger Brother’s Friend [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test
RELATED: Paternity Results: Maybe God Is The Father Of This Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why DMX Might Have To Serve 5 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trevor Jackson Is The ‘Captain Of His Own Ship and Isn’t Taking Any More B.S.’
- Was Mike Epps A Cat Burglar Back In The Day?
- Chance The Rapper Calls Out Heineken Commercial As “Terribly Racist”
- Bobby V Responds To Rape Allegations [Video]
- Is Tamar Braxton Dropping Hints About Her Talk Show? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]
- Birdman and Lil Wayne Officially End Beef
- No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?