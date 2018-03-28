The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Man Sleeps With Shift Manager From Golden Corral

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
A shift manager at Golden Corral falls in love with her co-worker. He mentioned that he wasn’t attracted to her at first, but knew she could help him out with his schedule. They had sex for a long time and she ended up losing her job for giving her family free food. He said she’s full of drama and she began getting really emotional on the phone. She said she gave her all to him and is broken hearted.

The mother of the child mentioned that she never cheated and it’s his baby. She needs help with child support, but he said his hours got cut short. Listen to find out if he’s the father.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

Tia is prepping for baby #2 with adorable maternity wear.

