Why Mike Epps Wants To Help Younger Comedians [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Mike Epps is not only a successful comedian, but he is an amazing actor. He is currently on a comedy tour with Rickey Smiley and is enjoying every minute of it. Epps spoke to Headkrack about helping younger comedians because he won’t always be on top.

He mentioned you have to teach them and help them out just like you were. Epps will also be promoting his new book, “Unsuccessful Thug.” He wished he didn’t put some things in the book, but is happy with the overall product.

Photos