Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Amazon's 'Last Flag Flying' - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Cicely racks up another richly deserved Hollywood honor.

Cicely Tyson is finally being honored with her own set of iconic prints outside of The Chinese Theatre.

It’s about time!

According to The Shade Room, Turner Classic Movies will honor Cicely will her own hand and footprint ceremony at The Chinese Theater on April 27. The ceremony is set to take place during the TCM Classic Film Festival.

On the list of Hollywood honors, getting your hand and footprints immortalized at The Chinese Theatre is right up there with having a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. With 60 years in the film industry, Cicely has more than earned her spot in the cement.

“For decades, Tyson has been at the forefront of a shift away from clichéd, stereotypical characters of color to playing multi-dimensional, strong black women,” TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement.

Having conquered stage and screen–and snagging the Tony and Emmy to prove it–this is simply the cherry on top of her illustrious resume.

“Whether she’s playing a beleaguered mother-in-law on Broadway in ‘The Trip to Bountiful’ (and winning a Tony), or a woman who endures the black experience in America from slavery to civil rights in ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman’ (and winning an Emmy), or the proud and resilient matriarch of a depression era Louisiana family in ‘Sounder’ (and earning an Oscar nomination),” Mankiewicz continued, “Cicely Tyson has set a standard of excellence for actresses of all backgrounds on the stage and screen.”

 

RELATED STORIES:

Cicely Tyson Steals The Show With Her Outfit At The Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala In NYC

Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue

#BlackGirlMagic: Cicely Tyson To Be Awarded By Congressional Black Caucus

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Axelle, Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Leon Bennett and Getty Images

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos