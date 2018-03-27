News
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More To Perform At 2018 Afropunk Festival In Brooklyn

August is going to be a great month for live shows

The lineup for this year’s Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, New York has been revealed today, and you can expect a ton of amazing artists to hit the stage. The festival takes place on the weekend of August 25 and 26, and the newly unveiled lineup includes big names like Tyler, The Creator, Jaden Smith, Erykah Badu, Miguel, Kaytranada, and Janelle Monae.

The annual festivities are returning once again to Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park. On top of the incredible headliners taking the stage, fans will also be able to see performances from The Internet, Denzel Curry, Smino, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Duckwrth, Willow Smith, Jamila Woods, and many, many more throughout the jame-packed weekend. The festival announced their lineup on Tuesday via their Twitter page.

Atlanta is also going to be hosting their own Afropunk Festival, theirs is taking place during the weekend of Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. And of course, The ATL will have its ownlineup of major acts. Those going down South for Afropunk will get to see some stellar performances from the likes of N.E.R.D., The Internet, Benjamin Booker, Noname, Little Simz, Kari Faux and more. For the third year in a row, the fall festival in Georgia will take place in 787 Windsor complex.

To purchase your tickets for this year’s festival, head over to Afropunk’s official website. It’s definitely going to be one for the books!

