News
Home > News

Ashley Graham Joins “Lemon” Dancer Mette Towley For An Extra Snack-Tastic Dance Challenge

This is a dance party I want to be invited to

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Forbes 30 Under 30 Cocktail Reception

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

If this doesn’t make you wanna get up and dance, I don’t know what will.

“Lemon” is already a song that seems to put a vibration down everyone’s spine, but now there’s a new challenge in town to make the song even more danceable–and the girls who are starting it make the deal even sweeter.

Everyone who saw her came to love Mette Towley after seeing her dance with Pharrell from a music video to the NBA All Star Game. Now, she’s teamed up with beloved model Ashley Graham for an absolutely tantalizing video that features the two lovely ladies showing off their dance moves while putting on some makeup.

We all wish we could dance as effortlessly as Ms. Towley, and it seems impossible, but Graham seems to do a pretty good job of keeping up with the moves.

Check out the video below and drool over the beauty and uninhibited fun going on between two stars.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 11 hours ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 11 hours ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 7 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Photos