Trevor Jackson Is The ‘Captain Of His Own Ship and Isn’t Taking Any More B.S.’

Posted 2 hours ago
Trevor Jackson just dropped his new album Rough Draft Pt.1, and the day before the release he stopped by Boom 103.9 and talked to DJ Caesar.

They talked about the recording process, why he’s in a much better state of mind now then his last album, and his acting career!

