Trevor Jackson Is The ‘Captain Of His Own Ship and Isn’t Taking Any More B.S.’

1 reads Leave a comment
Trevor Jackson just dropped his new album Rough Draft Pt.1, and the day before the release he stopped by Boom 103.9 and talked to DJ Caesar.
They talked about the recording process, why he’s in a much better state of mind now then his last album, and his acting career!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @boomphilly
Join Our Boom 103.9 Club:
Be Expo Moments: Allen Iverson
12 photos Launch gallery
Be Expo Moments: Allen Iverson
1. Be Expo 2018 MomentsSource:Photos_By_Stanton 1 of 12
2. Allen IversonSource:R1 2 of 12
3. Allen IversonSource:R1 3 of 12
4. Be Expo 2018 MomentsSource:Photos_By_Stanton 4 of 12
5. Be Expo 2018 MomentsSource:Photos_By_Stanton 5 of 12
6. Be Expo 2018 MomentsSource:Photos_By_Stanton 6 of 12
7. Allen IversonSource:R1 7 of 12
8. Allen IversonSource:R1 8 of 12
9. Allen IversonSource:R1 9 of 12
10. Allen IversonSource:R1 10 of 12
11. Allen IversonSource:R1 11 of 12
12. Allen IversonSource:R1 12 of 12
comments – add yours