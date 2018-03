Birdman and Lil Wayne were spotted together at LIV on Sunday again for the second weekend in a row. Weezy actually chilled in Birdman’s section for 40 minutes.

Birdman posted a pic with the caption “Me and my SON.”

TMZ is reporting that they have instructed their lawyers to hash out a plan that ends the legal feud, and releasing “Tha Carter V” would be part of that agreement.

