Chance The Rapper Calls Out Heineken Commercial As “Terribly Racist”

Chance The Rapper has taken aim at Heineken over a new commercial that he has labeled “terribly racist.”
The advertisement — intended to promote the brewing company’s range of light beers — features a bartender spotting a woman at a rooftop party. He subsequently opens up a bottle of Heineken Light and slides it down the bar, past two black women and a black man, before landing it in the hands of the woman he first spotted. It then pops up with the tagline, “Sometimes, lighter is better.”
