Johnny Manziel Sticks Up for Colin Kaepernick

Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick both have something in common: They both want to make a comeback as a starting quarterback in the NFL. But the reasons the two are out of football are very different.

Kaepernick has systemically gone unsigned by all 32 NFL teams, almost certainly because of his nonviolent protest to bring attention to police brutality against people of color. His decision to sit during the national anthem caused controversy throughout the league that continued into the 2017 season, even as he went unsigned by any NFL teams.

Manziel, meanwhile, flamed out as a quarterback with the Cleveland Browns and was deemed too toxic to sign. But both are working to make comebacks and get a second chance at playing as a pro. That doesn’t mean, however, that the two have to be rivals. Manziel defended Kaepernick’s protest and offered support of the controversial quarterback in a series of tweets on Saturday.

This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger. Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Manziel stressed that comparisons between the two quarterbacks and their current situation are nonsense.

Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES. This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he’s doing has an amazing impact. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

While Manziel has had his off-the-field controversies, though very different, and he stressed that Kaepernick is not being given a chance because of football reasons.

The facts of the matter are the reason he’s not being signed are non football based. The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league. Maybe he had a bad year two years ago but he’s not a bad player and that’s a fact.. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Manziel said that Kaepernick “has a lot left in the tank” and should be signed by a team.

In my opinion the guy still has a lot in the tank but it’s not my place to say what he wants to do with his career. All I can speak for is myself and trying to turn my life around from the depths it was in. God bless and have a great Saturday… — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Mike Coppola and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tara Ziemba and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx