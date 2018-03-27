Entertainment
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel for $300M

Media Mogul Bryon Allen, the stand-up comedian is laughing all the way to the bank as his company ‘Entertainment Studios’ just acquired their own weather channel for a $300 million. What a major POWER MOVE!

In 2009 Allen launched six 24-hour networks: Pet TV, Comedy TV, Recipe TV, Cars TV, ES TV and My Destination TV. Around that time Allen also released a slew of movies through his production company as well.

Congrats To Allen on his latest investment!

 

