Stevie J Counts His Many Blessings For Being Able To Work In Music

Music producer Stevie J is one busy man. While raising 6 kids he’s killing the music industry and has his only reality T.V. show Leave It To Stevie which returns to VH1 for its second season on March 26.

“It’s not task it’s actually  you know a blessing to be able to have 6 wonderful kids,” expressed Stevie J. “And to you know be able to produce records for the greats like Kelly Rice and Puff Daddy and Mariah Carey and Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. I’m just counting the blessings man.”

Working with so many top names in the music industry, Stevie J must know what talent is when he sees it. However, having talent isn’t everything.

“A lot of people don’t have to really have that much talent it’s about you know having great energy, and you know just wanting it,” explained Stevie J.

