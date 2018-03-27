9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Mo’Nique’s Netflix Boycott Struggle In The Realist Way

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 37 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA - Portraits

Source: Smallz & Raskind / Getty

While heads are busy trying to figure out which actress bit Beyoncé in the face, they may have missed another jewel. Tiffany Haddish addressed Mo’Nique’s ill-fated called for a Netflix boycott. 

In the same GQ interview where Haddish spoke on partying with Bey, she also gave her thoughts on Mo’s struggle.

She brings up residuals again when our conversation turns to Netflix—specificallyMo’Nique’s call for a boycott of the streaming service in light of what the comedian described as “gender bias and color bias” in the paychecks offered to various comics for their stand-up specials. (A reported $20 million for Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. A reported $11 million for Amy Schumer. And $500,000 for Mo’Nique, she says.)

“My business run different than her business,” says Haddish. “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered. If you don’t like what they’re offering you, just no longer do business with them. If I protest Netflix—what about all the black shows that are on there? What about all the other actors that are working on there? All the Indians, the Hispanics, the Asians. My show, The Carmichael Show, airs on there right now. It ain’t on NBC.

Where is the lie?

Let us know what you think of Haddish’s take in the comments.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 37 mins ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 6 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 7 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
Photos