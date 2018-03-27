Lil Wayne & Birdman Have Spotted Together Again; Is the Beef Over?!

Lil Wayne & Birdman Have Spotted Together Again; Is the Beef Over?!

Posted 37 mins ago
It looks like Birdman and Lil Wyane might be father and son again!

The two hung out at LIV on Sunday again. It’s the second weekend in a row they bumped into each other at the Miami club, but this time Weezy chilled in Birdman’s section for 40 minutes. 

We’re told there was no talk of Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit against Birdman. Instead, they laughed and joked around, talked about the old times — and when it was all said and done … Birdman posted a pic with the caption “Me and my SON.” 

Photos