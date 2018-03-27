Lil Wayne & Birdman Have Spotted Together Again; Is the Beef Over?!

It looks like Birdman and Lil Wyane might be father and son again!

Via: TMZ

The two hung out at LIV on Sunday again. It’s the second weekend in a row they bumped into each other at the Miami club, but this time Weezy chilled in Birdman’s section for 40 minutes.

We’re told there was no talk of Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit against Birdman. Instead, they laughed and joked around, talked about the old times — and when it was all said and done … Birdman posted a pic with the caption “Me and my SON.”

