Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face

There was going to be a lot of furniture moving according to the comedian.

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 36 mins ago
Tiffany Haddish can’t get enough of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The comedienne sat down with GQ to further elaborate on the story behind the famous selfie she took with Bey.

Haddish had previously given a vague account of what happened at an after-hours party but now we know the real deal. According to Haddish, an unnamed actress bit Queen Bey on the face and neither Beyoncé nor Haddish was having it!

Though she didn’t see the actual incident, Haddish told GQ that she saw Beyoncé walk over to Jay Z and say, “Jay! Come here! This bitch!”

Then she watched as the Carter’s walked to the back of the room. She didn’t know what was going on until one of Beyoncé’s friends revealed that the actress in question had bit Bey on the face, which made Haddish want to fight like Bey was her own sister. Haddish was already on 10 after her own run-in with the unnamed actress who at one point during the night told Haddish to stop dancing.

When Beyoncé walked by her moments later Haddish kindly tapped her on the shoulder and said,” I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Beyonce asked her to “have fun” instead and the moment culminated into a selfie.

But Haddish wasn’t done and needed receipts. So she decided to approach Beyoncé again to ask whether or not she had really been bitten. When Beyoncé confirmed it to be true, Haddish said, “She gonna get her ass beat tonight.”

“She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,’” Haddish said to GQ.

And with that, Haddish enjoyed the rest of her night. But she definitely let it be known that she’s about that life!

SOURCE: GQ

Photos