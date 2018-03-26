Music
Home > Music

Apryl Jones Hints At Omarion’s Alleged Bad Parenting: “You Can’t Make Someone Responsible”

Looks like Apryl & Omarion's co-parenting isn't going as well as expected.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

It’s been years since former ‘Love & Hip’ stars Apryl Jones & Omarion called it quits, but the pair is forever connected through their two kids Megaa and A’mei.

Just two years ago, Omarion alluded to some bad blood between the pair, when he sneak dissed Apryl on his track “It’s Whatever.”

I’m probably better by myself. I had to put this shit on record, just so you could get a message.” Omarion said in the lyrics.

April responded then, telling Twitter:

Conflict between the two seemed to have died down, until Jones hinted at some co-parenting issues in a recent Twitter tirade. “You can’t make someone responsible,” she told her followers:

Hopefully the two work things out for the sake of their family.

RELATED LINKS

Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This Is All 100% Organically Built’

Omarion Sneak Disses Ex Apryl Jones In New Track “It’s Whatever”

Apryl Jones Is Not Worried About Bow Wow’s Thirsty Instagram Comments

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 16 hours ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 6 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 6 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos