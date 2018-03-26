Music
Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On Cruise Ship

Written By: Nia Noelle

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2017 - Inside

Star Jones got married to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship this weekend after getting engaged last summer. Jones and Lugo wed on the Royal Caribbean in the Bahamas in front of 150 guest, including family and friends.

According to E!, the ceremony took place over three-days and included a 56th birthday celebration for Jones, who wore a Kleinfeld dress on her big day.

Check out pics from the wedding, below:

This makes marriage number two for Jones. Her ex-husband revealed he is a bisexual man in an essay released after their divorce.

Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In New Essay

#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged

Photos