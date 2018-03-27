The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Tamar Braxton’s Ex- Nanny Is Suing Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 35 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton has been making headlines for months now as she goes through some marriage difficulties with her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert. She is also being sued by her ex-nanny that claims she is owed over $150,000. The caretaker in the lawsuit states she cooked meals, helped raise her son and cleaned.

She allegedly hasn’t been paid one cent, but the team believes Tamar has done other things for her nanny. Amber Rose cleared her entire Instagram page and some think it’s because her and 21 Savage are broken up. Rose mentioned she misses him and just wants to get away from the negativity.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

RELATED: Braxton Sisters: Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Trina Braxton Went Off On Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 36 mins ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 6 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 7 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
Photos