Ashanti Calls Out Producer That Wanted To Sleep With Her For Beats [EXCLUSIVE]

Ashanti is making headlines after discussing her #MeToo moment. The singer spoke about a famous producer that tried to get her to sleep with him. After she didn’t want to do it, he began charging her $45,000.
50 Cent just issued an apology to Vivica Fox after he got upset for blasting him in her latest book. He mentioned that he was blindsided and didn’t like it. Gary With Da Tea thinks that it was okay for her to speak on different topics.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish Her Album After She Refused to Shower With Him
RELATED: Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody Cares About Your Music” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Ashanti Reminds People What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Amber Rose Deletes All Instagram Posts, Unfollows Everyone
- Cardi B Responds To Allegations Of Woman Having Offset’s 4th Child
- Stevie J Counts His Many Blessings For Being Able To Work In Music
- This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood For The Week
- Tiffany Haddish Spills More Tea About Beyoncé, Jay Z, And That Unidentified, Drugged Up Actress
- Why Tamar Braxton’s Ex- Nanny Is Suing Her [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women Wear More Than 8 Hours A Day
- Lucci Dishes On Problems With New Record Label
- NFL’s Interest in Johnny Manziel and NOT Colin Kaepernick Means What?
- Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face