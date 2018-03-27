The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ashanti Calls Out Producer That Wanted To Sleep With Her For Beats [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 36 mins ago
Ashanti is making headlines after discussing her #MeToo moment. The singer spoke about a famous producer that tried to get her to sleep with him. After she didn’t want to do it, he began charging her $45,000.

50 Cent just issued an apology to Vivica Fox after he got upset for blasting him in her latest book. He mentioned that he was blindsided and didn’t like it. Gary With Da Tea thinks that it was okay for her to speak on different topics.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos