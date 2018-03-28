Why DMX Might Have To Serve 5 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

DMX is such a talented artist, but drugs and trouble have followed him for many years. He’s broken parole, been convicted of multiple crimes over 29 times and more. Now he faces 5 years in prison for tax evasion.

Suge Knight is also having some trouble after his 15th defense attorney quit. People keep leaving him and Headkrack believes that all of Donald Trump’s former lawyers should go work for Knight. One of Suge’s attorney’s that quit believes she is being targeted.

