Joke Of The Day: Who Is The Chickens Favorite? [EXCLUSIVE]

Before Rock-T’s joke Headkrack spoke about some behind the scenes stuff that happened. Someone hung Juicy’s mic too high and she couldn’t get to it. No one helped her so she had to climb up and get it.

Rock-T did his joke and asked who’s the favorite chicken? When he gave the response Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea weren’t feeling it. Juicy found it hilarious, but tell us what you think.

