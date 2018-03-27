The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape Again In New Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Months ago some women came forward claiming that Russell Simmons raped them. Another women recently came out saying that he assaulted her inside of a hotel room. She is filing a lawsuit against him even though he denies the claims.

<p style=”text-align:center;”><strong></strong></p>

One employee of Kanye West will probably be suing him after he was injured at his home. A machine fell on his foot and they weren’t able to get it off for nearly 7 minutes. Lastly if you didn’t see the video for H.E.R.’s, “Focus” you are truly missing out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

RELATED: Russell Simmons Maintains His Innocence: “I Would Never Hurt Anybody” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Foxy Brown Defends Russell Simmons After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 38 mins ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 6 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 7 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
Photos