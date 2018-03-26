News
Home > News

OMG: Escalator Of Death Swallows A Man Whole In Turkey

The shocking footage will give you chills.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Going up an escalator in Westgate, Oxford

Source: Apexphotos / Getty

If you think getting trapped in an elevator is terrifying, imagine the steps of an escalator collapsing beneath you, swallowing you into the underworld.

That’s what happened to one commuter in Turkey, only less dramatic…but, only by a little bit.

Back in February at the Ayazaga Metro in Instanbul, folks were going down escalators when all of a sudden, a gap opens up in the steps, swallowing commuter Mehmet Ali Erik. Check out the horrifying footage for yourself below.

 

According to RT.com, Mehmet was trapped underneath the metal steps for an hour before firefighters came and freed him. He was then taken to the hospital and treated for a fractured arm.

Eesh.

Luckily nothing tragic happened. But i’d smell a lawsuit if I was Ayazaga Metro.

Just saying.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 hours ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 5 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 6 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos