If you weren’t paying attention to his latest IG posts, YFN Lucci took to social media to express his thoughts on some issues going on with his label. When he expressed the hatred that he had for the situation, no one knew which label he was referring to, as he has just signed to a major label. He stopped by the Durtty Boyz show to clear things up. Watch below.

