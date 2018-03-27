Amber Rose Deletes All Instagram Posts, Unfollows Everyone

9 O'Clock News
Amber Rose Deletes All Instagram Posts, Unfollows Everyone

Via | HotNewHipHop

Amber has hit the reset button on her IG.

Amber Rose is turning a new page on Instagram. The feminist activist and author has cleared her IG profile of posts and followers as of Saturday. It is unclear what inspired the decision.

The Instagram wipe comes a few days after Amber spoke out against homophobic responses to her son Bash’s Taylor Swift fandom. After Rose posted a video in which she presented the 5-year-old with Taylor Swift tickets personally sent to the family by Swift herself, certain commenters began to state that Bash was gay based on his taste in music. She called out the conversation as “bullying” and suggested it was this type of thinking that leads youth to consider suicide. “[This is] why our society is so fucked up,” she wrote. “Let’s do better for the next generation people. Grow the fuck up and teach ur kids to love and not hate.”

Photos