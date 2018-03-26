News
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’ Word Choice

The Tweets want to know how they can add “perching” to their foreplay book.

Stormy Daniels’ interview with 60 Minutes is going viral for obvious reasons.

Her revelation that America’s old dirty president likes it raw isn’t even surprising st this point, but their use of the word “perched” is still a lot to process.

According to Google, birds offen perch on branches and wires, while a church can be perched on a hill. But that still doesn’t maker her story 100% claro.

Did he have his leg up like Rico in Paid In Full?

Or was he reclined with the creepy come hither grin Diddy had on at the Met Gala?

Sorry for putting that image on your conscious this Monday morning, but the Tweets are still talking about Ms. Daniels’ historically significant word choice and hand gesture.

@ us with your best description or visual of 45’s perch (JK, nobody wants to see that), and hit the jump for Twitter’s best guesses at what exactly “perched” means.

