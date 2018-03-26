Music
Home > Music

Body Cams In Columbus Should Hit The Streets By June

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Multiple Injuries Reported From Shooting At Field Used For Congressional Baseball Practice

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio‘s largest city says the process of outfitting police officers with body cameras is ahead of schedule and should be completed by early summer.
Columbus officials say more than 850 city officers already wear body cameras and a total of 1,300 should be in use by late June. The Columbus Dispatch reports the city began purchasing the cameras in late 2016.
City officials say initial plans called for getting cameras to officers throughout the department by year’s end, but implementation has gone more smoothly than expected.
Assistant Director of Public Safety George Speaks says the project is under budget.
Speaks says the Columbus Police Training Academy has expedited training on how to operate the cameras using instructional videos.

Source: Columbus Dispatch

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 5 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 6 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos