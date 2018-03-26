Music
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.

Ryan Coogler's iconic Marvel film is truly the king of the box office.

“Black Panther” continues to make history!

This week Ryan Coogler’s hit film has made enough money in the box office that it’s officially the top- grossing superhero film in North America…of ALL TIME!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, with $630.9 million in ticket sales since Sunday, Disney and Marvel achieved this major milestone after passing fellow Marvel title The Avengers, which grossed $623.4 million in 2012.

On a global level, the film has raked in a whopping $1.237 billion in ticket sales, surpassing Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion) to rank as the No. 3 superhero title of all time at the worldwide box office behind Avengers ($1.518 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion).

Oh, and did we mention…”Black Panther” is the 12th biggest money-making film ever?

Naturally, Black Twitter embraced our king’s great news:

Wakanda really is forever y’all!

BEAUTIES: How many times have you seen “Black Panther”?

