MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish Her Album After She Refused to Shower With Him

Ashanti is the most recent Black female celebrity to come forward with her own #MeToo experience.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “Conversations with Maria Menounos,” the “Foolish” singer was candid about being sexually harassed and propositioned by a producer who tried to hold her album ransom for sexual favors.

“I’ve come across a situation where there was a certain producer that, you know, he had his little crush or whatever, but it wasn’t anything new, you know?” the 37-year old told host Maria Menounos. “And once I said ‘no,’ all of a sudden the track became $45K.”

She added,”It’s funny because he said something like, ‘Well just take a shower with me and let me do this.’”

Luckily for her, one of her “big brothers” confronted the producer for his out of pocket behavior and this producer issued a swift apology.

“The way that apology came in, I actually got three records for free!” Ashanti recalled. “And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free also.”

But Ashanti is clear: Not every young woman has people to protect them, especially when they get in the business at a young age. (Remember: Ashanti was only 20-years-old when Murder Inc. signed her)

“I’m blessed because I have that.”

That, and Ashanti also understands the pressure to anything in order to make it. “It happens it does and it’s unfortunate.”

Listen to Ashanti’s full interview below:

BEAUTIES: Have you ever been sexually harassed at your job?

