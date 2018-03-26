Praise Break: Carneal Overton “He’s Been So Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

Carneal Overton will make you lift your hands and praise God with the song, “He’s Been So Good.” In good or bad times, God will show you that he never leaves your side. We must always know that no matter things will get better.

Remember that life might not be fair, but God is always good. Keep your head up always and he will give you the strength to handle whatever is put in front of you. Listen to this song and enjoy.

