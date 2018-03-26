The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Why Overweight Kids Are Sought For The Easter Play [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Easter is approaching fast and Bernice Jenkins in her church announcements said that they’re looking for some more kids for the play. She requested overweight kids between 5-10. Jenkins mentioned they don’t need to have acting talent because they will be playing Easter eggs.

She also talked about a member that passed away at the age of 92. He was a World War II veteran and suffered from post-traumatic stress, lime disease, headaches and more. Jenkins also spoke about what a great man he was.

Photos