Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Sadly, we lost another unarmed Black man at the hands of police this week.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Stephon Clark was holding a cell phone in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento when officers mistook for a gun and fired 20 shots at the kid. Is it just us, or the whole “I thought he had a gun” excuse is getting redundant and implausible. We heard the same thing regarding the murders of Tamir Rice and Oscar Grant just to name a few.

Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins may be a Pelican now but a piece of him is still back in the Sac. According to reports, he reached out to the family of Stephon Clark to cover the cost of the funeral. Back in 2015, Cousins covered the funeral costs for a local high school football player, Jaulson “JJ” Clavo, who was gunned down.

DeMarcus isn’t the only athlete looking to help the Clark family. Sacramento native Matt Barnes sent out his thoughts and prayers for the family, asking anyone who knew the family to send him a direct message.

 

Hundreds of people hit the streets this week to protest the senseless murder. No word yet on whether or not the cops involved will face any consequences. Although we’ve seen this whole story play out before, hopefully this time there’s an alternate ending.

RIP Stephon Clark.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 5 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 6 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos