Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New Face Of Shea Moisture

Jamaican Queen and Miss Universe 2nd runner-up Davina Bennett continues to make her island proud.

After making headlines with her signature fro at the 66th Miss Universe Pageant, Davina makes a historic move as it was announced that she is the new face of Shea Moisture.

Representing the “Jamaican Black Castor Oil” Collection, be on the look out for campaigns with the island Queen in the coming days.

View the announcement via her Instagram page below, and check out her #AfroFriday series via 13th Street Promotions here.

#TFW you make history as the first finalist to rock a ‘fro on the Miss Universe stage 🇯🇲, and go on to be the face of our award-winning Jamaican Black Castor Oil collection. #Davina💛SheaMoisture pic.twitter.com/eCXrUyMJpX — GT Network (@networkgt) March 23, 2018

Hit the jump for more universal beauties from history and around the globe.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: